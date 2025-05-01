Does failing to reject the null hypothesis mean that the null hypothesis is true? Explain.
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
True or False? In Exercises 5–10, determine whether the statement is true or false. If it is false, rewrite it as a true statement.
In a hypothesis test, you assume the alternative hypothesis is true.
True or False? In Exercises 5–10, determine whether the statement is true or false. If it is false, rewrite it as a true statement.
A statistical hypothesis is a statement about a sample.
True or False? In Exercises 5–10, determine whether the statement is true or false. If it is false, rewrite it as a true statement.
The level of significance is the maximum probability you allow for rejecting a null hypothesis when it is actually true.
True or False? In Exercises 5–10, determine whether the statement is true or false. If it is false, rewrite it as a true statement.
To support a claim, state it so that it becomes the null hypothesis.
Stating Hypotheses In Exercises 11–16, the statement represents a claim. Write its complement and state which is H0 and which is Ha.
σ^2 ≥ 1.2
Stating Hypotheses In Exercises 11–16, the statement represents a claim. Write its complement and state which is H0 and which is Ha.
p < 0.45
Stating Hypotheses In Exercises 11–16, the statement represents a claim. Write its complement and state which is H0 and which is Ha.
p = 0.21
Graphical Analysis In Exercises 17–20, match the alternative hypothesis with its graph. Then state the null hypothesis and sketch its graph.
Ha: μ > 3
Graphical Analysis In Exercises 17–20, match the alternative hypothesis with its graph. Then state the null hypothesis and sketch its graph.
Ha: μ < 3
Graphical Analysis In Exercises 17–20, match the alternative hypothesis with its graph. Then state the null hypothesis and sketch its graph.
Ha: μ ≠ 3
a.
b.
c.
d.
Graphical Analysis In Exercises 17–20, match the alternative hypothesis with its graph. Then state the null hypothesis and sketch its graph.
Ha: μ > 3
a.
b.
c.
d.
Identifying a Test In Exercises 21–24, determine whether the hypothesis test is left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed.
Ha: μ ≤ 8.0
Ha: μ ≤ 8.0
H0: μ > 8.0
Stating the Null and Alternative Hypotheses In Exercises 25–30, write the claim as a mathematical statement. State the null and alternative hypotheses, and identify which represents the claim.
Tablets A tablet manufacturer claims that the mean life of the battery for a certain model of tablet is more than 8 hours.
Stating the Null and Alternative Hypotheses In Exercises 25–30, write the claim as a mathematical statement. State the null and alternative hypotheses, and identify which represents the claim.
Attendance An amusement park claims that the mean daily attendance at the park is at least 20,000 people.