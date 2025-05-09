Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
7:42 minutes
Problem 9.3.12b
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–16, use the listed paired sample data, and assume that the samples are simple random samples and that the differences have a distribution that is approximately normal.
Heights of Presidents A popular theory is that presidential candidates have an advantage if they are taller than their main opponents. Listed are heights (cm) of presidents along with the heights of their main opponents (from Data Set 22 “Presidents” in Appendix B).
b. Construct the confidence interval that could be used for the hypothesis test described in part (a). What feature of the confidence interval leads to the same conclusion reached in part (a)?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Calculate the differences between the heights of the presidents and their main opponents for each pair. For example, subtract the height of the opponent from the height of the president for each row in the table.
Step 2: Compute the mean of the differences obtained in Step 1. This will represent the average difference in height between presidents and their opponents.
Step 3: Calculate the standard deviation of the differences. Use the formula for standard deviation: \( s = \sqrt{\frac{\sum (x_i - \bar{x})^2}{n-1}} \), where \( x_i \) are the differences, \( \bar{x} \) is the mean of the differences, and \( n \) is the number of pairs.
Step 4: Determine the standard error of the mean difference using the formula \( SE = \frac{s}{\sqrt{n}} \), where \( s \) is the standard deviation and \( n \) is the number of pairs.
Step 5: Construct the confidence interval for the mean difference using the formula \( \text{Confidence Interval} = \bar{x} \pm t \cdot SE \), where \( t \) is the critical value from the t-distribution for the desired confidence level (e.g., 95%) and degrees of freedom \( df = n-1 \). Analyze whether the interval includes 0 to determine the conclusion.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Paired Sample Data
Paired sample data involves two related groups where each observation in one group is paired with a corresponding observation in the other group. This design is often used in studies to compare two conditions or treatments, allowing for a more accurate assessment of differences by controlling for variability between subjects.
Recommended video:
05:11
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence, typically 95%. In hypothesis testing, the confidence interval provides insight into the significance of the results, as it indicates whether the null hypothesis can be rejected based on whether the interval includes the value of interest.
Recommended video:
06:33
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make inferences about population parameters based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (no effect or difference) and an alternative hypothesis (there is an effect or difference), then using sample data to determine whether to reject the null hypothesis. The results are often supported by confidence intervals, which can reinforce the conclusions drawn from the hypothesis test.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice