In Exercises 5–16, use analysis of variance for the indicated test.





Clancy, Rowling, and Tolstoy Ease of Reading Pages were randomly selected from three books: The Bear and the Dragon by Tom Clancy, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J.K. Rowling, and War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy. Listed below are Flesch Reading Ease Scores for those pages. Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that pages from books by those three authors have the same mean Flesch Reading Ease score. Given that higher scores correspond to text that is easier to read, which author appears to be different, and how is that author different?



