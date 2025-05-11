Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 12.1.9
In Exercises 5–16, use analysis of variance for the indicated test.
Clancy, Rowling, and Tolstoy Ease of Reading Pages were randomly selected from three books: The Bear and the Dragon by Tom Clancy, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J.K. Rowling, and War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy. Listed below are Flesch Reading Ease Scores for those pages. Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that pages from books by those three authors have the same mean Flesch Reading Ease score. Given that higher scores correspond to text that is easier to read, which author appears to be different, and how is that author different?
Step 1: Organize the data into groups based on the authors (Clancy, Rowling, Tolstoy). Each group contains the Flesch Reading Ease Scores provided in the table.
Step 2: Calculate the mean Flesch Reading Ease score for each group (author). This involves summing the scores for each author and dividing by the number of scores in that group.
Step 3: Compute the overall mean of all the scores combined. This is done by summing all the scores across the three groups and dividing by the total number of scores.
Step 4: Perform an Analysis of Variance (ANOVA) test. This involves calculating the between-group variance (how much the group means differ from the overall mean) and the within-group variance (how much the scores within each group differ from their respective group mean). Use these variances to compute the F-statistic.
Step 5: Compare the calculated F-statistic to the critical value from the F-distribution table at a 0.05 significance level. If the F-statistic exceeds the critical value, reject the null hypothesis that the means are the same. Identify which author is different by examining the group means and their relationship to the overall mean.
