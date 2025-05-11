Testing for a Linear Correlation

In Exercises 13–28, construct a scatterplot, and find the value of the linear correlation coefficient r. Also find the P-value or the critical values of r from Table A-6. Use a significance level of α = 0.05. Determine whether there is sufficient evidence to support a claim of a linear correlation between the two variables. (Save your work because the same data sets will be used in Section 10-2 exercises.)

Taxis The table below includes data from New York City taxi rides (from Data Set 32 “Taxis” in Appendix B). The distances are in miles, the times are in minutes, the fares are in dollars, and the tips are in dollars. Is there sufficient evidence to support the claim that there is a linear correlation between the time of the ride and the tip amount? Does it appear that riders base their tips on the time of the ride?



