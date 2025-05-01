Finding Critical Values for χ2 In Exercises 3–8, find the critical values χR2 and χL2 for the level of confidence c and sample size n.
c = 0.99, n = 15
c = 0.95, n = 20
Identifying Type I and Type II Errors In Exercises 31–36, describe type I and type II errors for a hypothesis test of the indicated claim.
Video Game Systems A researcher claims that the percentage of U.S. gamers that are women is not 50%.
Stating Hypotheses In Exercises 11–16, the statement represents a claim. Write its complement and state which is H0 and which is Ha.
μ < 128
σ ≠ 5
In Exercises 3–8, find the critical value(s) and rejection region(s) for the type of t-test with level of significance alpha and sample size n.
Right-tailed test, α=0.01, n=31
In your own words, explain why the hypothesis test discussed in this section is called the sign test.
Explain why the Kruskal-Wallis test is always a right-tailed test.
Performing a Runs Test In Exercises 15 – 20, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis. Use α = 0.05
Coin Toss A coach records the results of the coin toss at the beginning of each football game for a season. The results are shown, where H represents heads and T represents tails. The coach claimed the tosses were not random. Test the coach’s claim.
H T T T H T H H T T T T H T H H
"In Exercises 1–5, (a) identify the claim and state H0 and Ha,
[APPLET] The table shows the sales prices for a random sample of apartment condominiums and cooperatives in four U.S. regions. At , can you conclude that the distribution of the sales prices in at least one region is different from the others? (Adapted from National Association of Realtors)
