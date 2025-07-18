Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Null Hypothesis (H0) The null hypothesis (H0) is a statement that indicates no effect or no difference, serving as a default position in statistical testing. In this case, H0 states that the population mean (μ) is less than or equal to 375, suggesting that any observed effect is due to sampling variability rather than a true effect.

Alternative Hypothesis (Ha) The alternative hypothesis (Ha) represents the claim that contradicts the null hypothesis, indicating the presence of an effect or difference. For the given statement, Ha would be μ > 375, suggesting that the population mean is greater than 375, which is what the researcher aims to provide evidence for.