Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Null Hypothesis (H0) The null hypothesis (H0) is a statement that indicates no effect or no difference, serving as a default position in statistical testing. In this context, it represents the claim that the population standard deviation (σ) is less than or equal to 1.9, suggesting that any observed effect is due to sampling variability rather than a true effect.

Alternative Hypothesis (Ha) The alternative hypothesis (Ha) is a statement that contradicts the null hypothesis, indicating the presence of an effect or difference. For the given claim σ > 1.9, Ha asserts that the population standard deviation is greater than 1.9, suggesting a significant deviation from the null hypothesis that warrants further investigation.