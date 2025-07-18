Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Null Hypothesis (H0) The null hypothesis (H0) is a statement that indicates no effect or no difference, serving as a default position in statistical testing. In this context, it represents the claim that the population proportion is greater than or equal to 0.205, which is the opposite of the alternative hypothesis.

Alternative Hypothesis (Ha) The alternative hypothesis (Ha) is a statement that contradicts the null hypothesis, suggesting that there is an effect or a difference. For the given claim 'p < 0.205', the alternative hypothesis would be that the population proportion is indeed less than 0.205, indicating a specific direction of interest.