Null Hypothesis (H0) The null hypothesis (H0) is a statement that indicates no effect or no difference, serving as a default position in statistical testing. In this context, it typically represents the status quo or a claim that a population parameter, such as the mean (μ), is equal to a specific value. For the given claim μ < 33, the null hypothesis would be H0: μ ≥ 33.

Alternative Hypothesis (Ha) The alternative hypothesis (Ha) is a statement that contradicts the null hypothesis, suggesting that there is an effect or a difference. It represents what the researcher aims to support through evidence. In this case, since the claim is μ < 33, the alternative hypothesis would be Ha: μ < 33, indicating that the population mean is indeed less than 33.