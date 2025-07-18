In Exercises 27–30, find the critical values and for the level of confidence c and sample size n.
c = 0.90, n = 16
c = 0.98, n = 25
c = 0.95, n = 13
A researcher claims that 5% of people who wear eyeglasses purchase their eyeglasses online. Describe type I and type II errors for a hypothesis test of the claim. (Source: Consumer Reports)
In Exercises 7–10, the statement represents a claim. Write its complement and state which is Ho and which is Ha.
μ≠2.28
In Exercises 3–8, find the critical value(s) and rejection region(s) for the type of t-test with level of significance alpha and sample size n.
Left-tailed test, α=0.10, n=38
Writing You are testing a claim and incorrectly use the standard normal sampling distribution instead of the t-sampling distribution, mistaking the sample standard deviation for the population standard deviation. Does this make it more or less likely to reject the null hypothesis? Is this result the same no matter whether the test is left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed? Explain your reasoning.