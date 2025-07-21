Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Critical Values Critical values are the points on the scale of the test statistic that define the boundaries for rejecting the null hypothesis. They are determined based on the desired level of confidence and the distribution of the test statistic. For example, in a normal distribution, critical values correspond to specific z-scores that capture the central area of the distribution, reflecting the confidence level. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 Critical Values: t-Distribution

Level of Confidence The level of confidence, denoted as 'c', represents the probability that the confidence interval will contain the true population parameter. A common level of confidence is 90%, which implies that if we were to take many samples and construct confidence intervals, approximately 90% of those intervals would contain the true parameter. This level influences the width of the confidence interval. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals