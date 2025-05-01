Testing Claims About Variation

In Exercises 5–16, test the given claim. Identify the null hypothesis, alternative hypothesis, test statistic, P-value, or critical value(s), then state the conclusion about the null hypothesis, as well as the final conclusion that addresses the original claim. Assume that a simple random sample is selected from a normally distributed population.





Bank Lines The Jefferson Valley Bank once had a separate customer waiting line at each teller window, but it now has a single waiting line that feeds the teller windows as vacancies occur. The standard deviation of customer waiting times with the old multiple-line configuration was 1.8 min. Listed below is a simple random sample of waiting times (minutes) with the single waiting line. Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that with a single waiting line, the waiting times have a standard deviation less than 1.8 min. What improvement occurred when banks changed from multiple waiting lines to a single waiting line?





6.5 6.6 6.7 6.8 7.1 7.3 7.4 7.7 7.7 7.7