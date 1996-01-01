In the context of hypothesis testing, what are the two possible decisions you can make after analyzing the sample data?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a principle of making inferences from dependent samples?
A
Use the differences between paired observations for analysis
B
Account for the pairing or matching of observations
C
Assume the samples are independent of each other
D
Check that the differences are approximately normally distributed
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that when making inferences from dependent samples (also called paired samples), the key idea is that observations are linked or matched in some way, such as measurements before and after a treatment on the same subjects.
Recognize that one fundamental principle is to analyze the differences between paired observations rather than treating the samples as independent groups. This means calculating the difference for each pair and then performing statistical tests on these differences.
Remember that because the samples are dependent, you must account for the pairing or matching in your analysis. Ignoring this pairing would violate the assumptions of dependent sample methods.
Check the distribution of the differences to ensure that they are approximately normally distributed, especially if you plan to use parametric tests like the paired t-test, which assumes normality of the differences.
Identify that assuming the samples are independent of each other is incorrect in the context of dependent samples, as this assumption contradicts the very nature of paired or matched data.
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
In hypothesis testing, which two types of hypotheses are formulated, and how are they related to each other?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following hypotheses is not an appropriate form for an alternative hypothesis in hypothesis testing?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a requirement for testing a claim about a population mean when the population standard deviation is not known?
4
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a criterion for making a decision in a hypothesis test?
4
views
Steps in Hypothesis Testing practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations