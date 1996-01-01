In the context of hypothesis testing, what does the represent?
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about Type I error is correct?
A
A Type I error occurs when the null hypothesis is true but is incorrectly rejected.
B
A Type I error is also known as a false negative.
C
The probability of a Type I error is denoted by .
D
A Type I error occurs when the null hypothesis is false but is not rejected.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a Type I error: it occurs when the null hypothesis (H0) is actually true, but we mistakenly reject it.
Recall that a Type I error is also called a 'false positive' because we incorrectly detect an effect or difference when none exists.
Know the notation for the probability of a Type I error, which is denoted by \(\alpha\), not \(\beta\).
Recognize that a Type II error occurs when the null hypothesis is false but is not rejected, which is different from a Type I error.
Evaluate each statement by comparing it to these definitions to identify which one correctly describes a Type I error.
