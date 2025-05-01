Hypothesis Testing. In Exercises 17–19, apply the central limit theorem to test the given claim. (Hint: See Example 3.)





Adult Sleep Times (hours) of sleep for randomly selected adult subjects included in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Study are listed below. Here are the statistics for this sample: n = 12, x_bar = 6.8 hours, s = 20 hours. The times appear to be from a normally distributed population. A common recommendation is that adults should sleep between 7 hours and 9 hours each night. Assuming that the mean sleep time is 7 hours, find the probability of getting a sample of 12 adults with a mean of 6.8 hours or less. What does the result suggest about a claim that “the mean sleep time is less than 7 hours”?





4 8 4 4 8 6 9 7 7 10 7 8