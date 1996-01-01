Which of the following hypotheses is not an appropriate form for an alternative hypothesis in hypothesis testing?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not true for a hypothesis test for correlation?
A
The test statistic is often based on the sample correlation coefficient .
B
The test can be used to determine if one variable causes changes in the other variable.
C
The null hypothesis typically states that the population correlation coefficient is equal to zero.
D
A significant result indicates that there is a linear relationship between the two variables in the population.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of a hypothesis test for correlation. It is used to determine whether there is evidence of a linear relationship between two variables in the population, based on the sample data.
Step 2: Recall that the test statistic for correlation is typically based on the sample correlation coefficient \(r\), which measures the strength and direction of the linear relationship between two variables.
Step 3: Know the null hypothesis (\(H_0\)) in this test usually states that the population correlation coefficient \(\rho\) is zero, meaning no linear relationship exists between the variables.
Step 4: Recognize that a significant test result suggests there is a linear relationship between the two variables in the population, but it does not imply causation.
Step 5: Therefore, the statement that the test can be used to determine if one variable causes changes in the other variable is not true, because correlation does not imply causation.
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations