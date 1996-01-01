The
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a condition that must be checked when estimating the mean of a population?
A
The sample data are randomly selected from the population.
B
The observations are independent of each other.
C
The population standard deviation is known.
D
The sample size is sufficiently large or the population is approximately normal.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that when estimating the mean of a population, certain conditions must be met to ensure the validity of the inference.
Identify the common conditions: (1) The sample data are randomly selected from the population, ensuring representativeness; (2) The observations are independent, meaning one observation does not influence another; (3) The sample size is sufficiently large or the population distribution is approximately normal, which allows the sampling distribution of the mean to be approximately normal by the Central Limit Theorem.
Recognize that knowing the population standard deviation is not a necessary condition for estimating the population mean; it is relevant when constructing confidence intervals or conducting hypothesis tests under certain methods, but not a fundamental condition for estimation itself.
Compare each given option against these conditions to determine which one is not required as a condition for estimating the mean.
Conclude that the condition 'The population standard deviation is known' is not a required condition for estimating the population mean.
Multiple Choice
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations