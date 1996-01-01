Which of the following is not a requirement for testing a claim about a population mean when the population standard deviation is not known?
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Suppose you are conducting a lab experiment to compare the means of two independent groups with approximately normal distributions and unknown but equal variances. Which of the following statistical tests should you use?
A
Paired samples -test
B
Independent samples -test
C
test for independence
D
One-way
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of data and groups involved: Here, you have two independent groups with approximately normal distributions and unknown but equal variances.
Understand the goal: You want to compare the means of these two independent groups to see if there is a significant difference between them.
Recall the assumptions and appropriate tests: For two independent groups with normal distributions and equal variances, the Independent samples t-test is the suitable choice.
Eliminate other options: The Paired samples t-test is used for related or matched samples, the Chi-square test for independence is for categorical data, and One-way ANOVA is used when comparing means across three or more groups.
Conclude that the Independent samples t-test is the correct statistical test to use in this scenario.
