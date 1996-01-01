Which of the following is NOT an assumption of the paired-samples test?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT assumed before starting an test?
A
The populations are normally distributed.
B
The samples are independent of each other.
C
The population means are equal.
D
The populations have equal variances.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that ANOVA (Analysis of Variance) is used to compare the means of three or more populations to see if at least one mean is different.
Recall the key assumptions required before performing an ANOVA test: (1) The populations from which samples are drawn are normally distributed, (2) The samples are independent of each other, and (3) The populations have equal variances (homogeneity of variance).
Recognize that the assumption about population means being equal is actually the null hypothesis of the ANOVA test, not a precondition or assumption.
Therefore, the statement 'The population means are equal' is not an assumption made before starting the ANOVA test; it is what the test aims to evaluate.
Summarize that all other options listed are assumptions, but the equality of population means is the hypothesis tested by ANOVA.
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not one of the steps in conducting a one-sample -test?
3
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of hypothesis testing, when is there a risk of committing a error?
3
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of multiple linear regression, which of the following conditions is typically assessed first during the steps of hypothesis testing?
1
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true about using a hypothesis in your data presentation?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an assumption required to use the two-sample test of means (-test for independent samples)?
4
views
Steps in Hypothesis Testing practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations