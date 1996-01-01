2. Describe the range of values for the correlation coefficient.
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
3. What does the sample correlation coefficient r measure? Which value indicates a stronger correlation: r =0.918 or r =- 0.932? Explain your reasoning.44views
6. Discuss the difference between r and p.82views
"In Exercises 13-16, use the value of the correlation coefficient r to calculate the coefficient of determination r^2. What does this tell you about the explained variation of the data about the regression line? about the unexplained variation?
14.r =- 0.937"11views
"In Exercises 13-16, use the value of the correlation coefficient r to calculate the coefficient of determination r^2. What does this tell you about the explained variation of the data about the regression line? about the unexplained variation?
16. r = 0.795"6views
What does it mean when rs is equal to 1? What does it mean when rs is equal to ? What does it mean when rs is equal to 0?33views
Explain, in your own words, what rs and (rho)s represent in Example 1.52views
4. Give examples of two variables that have perfect positive linear correlation and two variables that have perfect negative linear correlation.29views
In Exercise 23, add data for a child who is 6 years old and has a vocabulary of 900 words. Describe how this affects the correlation coefficient r.14views
In Exercise 24, remove the data for the student who is 57 inches tall and scored 128 on the IQ test. Describe how this affects the correlation coefficient r.12views
In Exercise 25, remove the data for the international soccer player with a maximum weight of 170 kilograms and a jump height of 64 centimeters. Describe how this affects the correlation coefficient r.9views
In Exercise 26, add data for an international soccer player who can perform the half squat with a maximum of 210 kilograms and can sprint 10 meters in 2.00 seconds. Describe how this affects the correlation coefficient r.14views
The TIMMS Exam The Trends in International Mathematics and Science (TIMMS) is a mathematics and science achievement exam given internationally. On each exam, students are asked to respond to a variety of background questions. For the 41 nations that participated in TIMMS, the correlation between the percentage of items answered in the background questionnaire (used as a proxy for student task persistence) and mean score on the exam was 0.79. Does this suggest there is a linear relation between student task persistence and achievement score? Write a sentence that explains what this result might mean.7views
In Problems 3–6, use the results in the table to (b) determine the linear correlation between the observed values and expected z-scores, (c) determine the critical value in Table VI to assess the normality of the data.6views
In Problems 3–6, use the results in the table to (b) determine the linear correlation between the observed values and expected z-scores, (c) determine the critical value in Table VI to assess the normality of the data.3views