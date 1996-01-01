The TIMMS Exam The Trends in International Mathematics and Science (TIMMS) is a mathematics and science achievement exam given internationally. On each exam, students are asked to respond to a variety of background questions. For the 41 nations that participated in TIMMS, the correlation between the percentage of items answered in the background questionnaire (used as a proxy for student task persistence) and mean score on the exam was 0.79. Does this suggest there is a linear relation between student task persistence and achievement score? Write a sentence that explains what this result might mean.