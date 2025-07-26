Testing for a Linear Correlation

In Exercises 13–28, construct a scatterplot, and find the value of the linear correlation coefficient r. Also find the P-value or the critical values of r from Table A-6. Use a significance level of α = 0.05. Determine whether there is sufficient evidence to support a claim of a linear correlation between the two variables. (Save your work because the same data sets will be used in Section 10-2 exercises.)

Powerball Jackpots and Tickets Sold Listed below are the same data from Table 10-1 in the Chapter Problem, but an additional pair of values has been added in the last column. Is there sufficient evidence to conclude that there is a linear correlation between lottery jackpot amounts and numbers of tickets sold? Comment on the effect of the added pair of values in the last column. Compare the results to those obtained in Example 4.





[IMAGE]