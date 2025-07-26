6. Discuss the difference between r and p.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 53m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 19m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
4. Give examples of two variables that have perfect positive linear correlation and two variables that have perfect negative linear correlation.
What are some advantages of the Spearman rank correlation coefficient over the Pearson correlation coefficient?
What does it mean when rs is equal to 1? What does it mean when rs is equal to ? What does it mean when rs is equal to 0?
In Exercise 23, add data for a child who is 6 years old and has a vocabulary of 900 words. Describe how this affects the correlation coefficient r.
In Exercise 24, remove the data for the student who is 57 inches tall and scored 128 on the IQ test. Describe how this affects the correlation coefficient r.
In Exercise 26, add data for an international soccer player who can perform the half squat with a maximum of 210 kilograms and can sprint 10 meters in 2.00 seconds. Describe how this affects the correlation coefficient r.