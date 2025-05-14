In Exercise 25, remove the data for the international soccer player with a maximum weight of 170 kilograms and a jump height of 64 centimeters. Describe how this affects the correlation coefficient r.
In Problems 3–6, use the results in the table to (b) determine the linear correlation between the observed values and expected z-scores, (c) determine the critical value in Table VI to assess the normality of the data.
In Exercise 26, add data for an international soccer player who can perform the half squat with a maximum of 210 kilograms and can sprint 10 meters in 2.00 seconds. Describe how this affects the correlation coefficient r.
The TIMMS Exam The Trends in International Mathematics and Science (TIMMS) is a mathematics and science achievement exam given internationally. On each exam, students are asked to respond to a variety of background questions. For the 41 nations that participated in TIMMS, the correlation between the percentage of items answered in the background questionnaire (used as a proxy for student task persistence) and mean score on the exam was 0.79. Does this suggest there is a linear relation between student task persistence and achievement score? Write a sentence that explains what this result might mean.
Time and Motion In a physics experiment at Doane College, a soccer ball was thrown upward from the bed of a moving truck. The table below lists the time (sec) that has lapsed from the throw and the corresponding height (m) of the soccer ball.
[IMAGE]
a. Find the value of the linear correlation coefficient r.
[DATA] Buying a New Car How much does the typical person pay for a new 2019 Audi A4? The following data represent the selling price of a random sample of new A4s (in dollars).
d. Verify it is reasonable to conclude that this data come from a population that is normally distributed.
Bull Markets A bull market is defined as a market condition in which the price of a security rises for an extended period of time. A bull market in the stock market is often defined as a condition in which a market rises by 20% or more without a 20% decline. The data to the right represent the number of months and percentage change in the S&P 500 (a group of 500 stocks) during the 25 bull markets dating back to 1929 (the year of the famous market crash).
b. Determine the linear correlation coefficient between months and percent change.
b. Based on the result from part (a), what do you conclude about a linear correlation between time and height?