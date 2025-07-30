Explain, in your own words, what rs and (rho)s represent in Example 1.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 53m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 19m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 22m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
In Exercise 25, remove the data for the international soccer player with a maximum weight of 170 kilograms and a jump height of 64 centimeters. Describe how this affects the correlation coefficient r.
Watch next
Master Correlation Coefficient with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
4. Give examples of two variables that have perfect positive linear correlation and two variables that have perfect negative linear correlation.
In Exercise 23, add data for a child who is 6 years old and has a vocabulary of 900 words. Describe how this affects the correlation coefficient r.
In Exercise 24, remove the data for the student who is 57 inches tall and scored 128 on the IQ test. Describe how this affects the correlation coefficient r.
In Exercise 26, add data for an international soccer player who can perform the half squat with a maximum of 210 kilograms and can sprint 10 meters in 2.00 seconds. Describe how this affects the correlation coefficient r.
A data set is found to have a linear correlation coefficient of . Which of the following graphs most likely represents the relationship between these variables?
A marketing researcher analyzed advertising budget vs. monthly sales revenue for small retail stores and found that typically the stores that spent more on advertising saw higher sales revenues. However, the relationship wasn't perfect - some stores advertised more but saw fewer sales due to poor location, customer preferences, or bad timing. Which of the following is the most likely value for the correlation coefficient between advertising budget and sales revenue?
Testing for a Linear Correlation
In Exercises 13–28, construct a scatterplot, and find the value of the linear correlation coefficient r. Also find the P-value or the critical values of r from Table A-6. Use a significance level of α = 0.05. Determine whether there is sufficient evidence to support a claim of a linear correlation between the two variables. (Save your work because the same data sets will be used in Section 10-2 exercises.)
Powerball Jackpots and Tickets Sold Listed below are the same data from Table 10-1 in the Chapter Problem, but an additional pair of values has been added in the last column. Is there sufficient evidence to conclude that there is a linear correlation between lottery jackpot amounts and numbers of tickets sold? Comment on the effect of the added pair of values in the last column. Compare the results to those obtained in Example 4.
[IMAGE]