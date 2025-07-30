1. Two variables have a positive linear correlation. Does the dependent variable increase or decrease as the independent variable increases? What if the variables have a negative linear correlation?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 53m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 19m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 22m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Problem 9.R.14
Textbook Question
"In Exercises 13-16, use the value of the correlation coefficient r to calculate the coefficient of determination r^2. What does this tell you about the explained variation of the data about the regression line? about the unexplained variation?
14.r =- 0.937"
Related Practice
3. What does the sample correlation coefficient r measure? Which value indicates a stronger correlation: r =0.918 or r =- 0.932? Explain your reasoning.
"In Exercises 13-16, use the value of the correlation coefficient r to calculate the coefficient of determination r^2. What does this tell you about the explained variation of the data about the regression line? about the unexplained variation?
16. r = 0.795"
What are some advantages of the Spearman rank correlation coefficient over the Pearson correlation coefficient?
What does it mean when rs is equal to 1? What does it mean when rs is equal to ? What does it mean when rs is equal to 0?
