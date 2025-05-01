Building Basic Skills and Vocabulary
True or False? In Exercises 1– 4, determine whether the statement is true or false. If it is false, rewrite it as a true statement.
A data set can have the same mean, median, and mode.
Constructing Data Sets In Exercises 5– 8, construct the described data set. The entries in the data set cannot all be the same.
Mean and median are the same and the data is bimodal.
Using and Interpreting Concepts
Finding and Discussing the Mean, Median, and Mode In Exercises 17–34, find the mean, the median, and the mode of the data, if possible. If any measure cannot be found or does not represent the center of the data, explain why.
Cholesterol The cholesterol levels of a sample of 10 female employees
154 240 171 188 235 203 184 173 181 275
Judicial System The responses of a sample of 34 young adult United Kingdom males in custodial sentences who were asked what is affected by such sentences (Adapted from User Voice)
Mental health: 8
Trust: 3
Education: 8
Personal development: 5
Family: 3
Future opportunities: 3
Other: 4
Protein Powder During a quality assurance check, the actual contents (in grams) of six containers of protein powder were recorded as 1525, 1526, 1502, 1516, 1529, and 1511.
a. Find the mean and the median of the contents.
Extending Concepts
Golf The distances (in yards) for nine holes of a golf course are listed.
336 393 408 522 147 504 177 375 360
a. Find the mean and the median of the data.