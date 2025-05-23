Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Median
5:25 minutes
Problem 2.3.34
Textbook Question
Using and Interpreting Concepts
Finding and Discussing the Mean, Median, and Mode In Exercises 17–34, find the mean, the median, and the mode of the data, if possible. If any measure cannot be found or does not represent the center of the data, explain why.
Prices (in dollars) of Flights from Chicago to Alanta
Mean
The mean, or average, is calculated by summing all the values in a dataset and dividing by the number of values. It provides a central value that represents the overall dataset but can be influenced by extreme values (outliers). In the context of flight prices, the mean gives an idea of the typical cost of a flight, but may not reflect the most common price if there are significant outliers.
Median
The median is the middle value of a dataset when it is ordered from least to greatest. If there is an even number of observations, the median is the average of the two middle values. This measure is particularly useful for skewed distributions, as it is less affected by outliers than the mean. In the flight prices example, the median will indicate the price at which half of the flights are cheaper and half are more expensive.
Mode
The mode is the value that appears most frequently in a dataset. It is a useful measure for understanding the most common price in a set of flight prices. In cases where there are multiple modes (bimodal or multimodal distributions), it can indicate a range of popular prices. In the given data, identifying the mode helps to understand which flight price is most prevalent among the options available.
