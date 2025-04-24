In Exercises 21–24, find the mean and median for each of the two samples, then compare the two sets of results.





It’s a Small Wait After All Listed below are the wait times (minutes) at 10 AM for the rides “It’s a Small World” and “Avatar Flight of Passage.” These data are found in Data Set 33 “Disney World Wait Times.” Does a comparison between the means and medians reveal that there is a difference between the two sets of data?