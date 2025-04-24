Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Median
7:03 minutes
Problem 3.1.24
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–24, find the mean and median for each of the two samples, then compare the two sets of results.
It’s a Small Wait After All Listed below are the wait times (minutes) at 10 AM for the rides “It’s a Small World” and “Avatar Flight of Passage.” These data are found in Data Set 33 “Disney World Wait Times.” Does a comparison between the means and medians reveal that there is a difference between the two sets of data?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Organize the data for both samples ('It’s a Small World' and 'Avatar Flight of Passage') into two separate lists. This will help in calculating the mean and median for each dataset.
Step 2: Calculate the mean for each dataset. The mean is computed by summing all the values in the dataset and dividing by the total number of values. Use the formula: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mi>Mean</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mo>∑</mo><mi>x</mi></mrow><mi>n</mi></mfrac></mrow></math>, where <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>x</mi></math> represents the individual data points and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>n</mi></math> is the total number of data points.
Step 3: Calculate the median for each dataset. To find the median, first sort the data in ascending order. If the number of data points is odd, the median is the middle value. If the number of data points is even, the median is the average of the two middle values.
Step 4: Compare the mean and median for each dataset. Analyze whether the mean and median are close to each other or if there is a significant difference. This can indicate whether the data is skewed or symmetric.
Step 5: Interpret the comparison between the two datasets. Discuss whether the differences in the means and medians suggest a notable difference in wait times between 'It’s a Small World' and 'Avatar Flight of Passage'. Consider factors such as variability and skewness in the data.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Calculating the Median with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning