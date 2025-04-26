Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mean The mean is the average of a set of values, calculated by summing all the values and dividing by the number of values. In this context, it will be used to find the average difference between reported and measured heights, providing insight into the overall tendency of self-reported heights compared to actual measurements.

Median The median is the middle value in a sorted list of numbers. If the list has an even number of observations, the median is the average of the two middle numbers. This measure is particularly useful in this scenario as it helps to understand the central tendency of the differences without being affected by extreme values.