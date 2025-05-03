Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mean The mean, or average, is calculated by summing all the values in a dataset and then dividing by the number of values. In this context, to find the mean number of moons, you would add the total number of moons for all the planets listed and divide by the number of planets. This measure provides a central value that represents the dataset.

Median The median is the middle value in a dataset when the numbers are arranged in ascending order. If there is an even number of observations, the median is the average of the two middle numbers. For the moons of the planets, you would first sort the numbers and then identify the median to understand the central tendency of the dataset.