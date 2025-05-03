Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Median
3:01 minutes
Problem 5.CRE.1ab
Textbook Question
Planets The planets of the solar system have the numbers of moons listed below in order from the sun. (Pluto is not included because it was uninvited from the solar system party in 2006.) Include appropriate units whenever relevant.
0 0 1 2 17 28 21 8
a. Find the mean.
b. Find the median.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: To find the mean, first sum up all the numbers of moons listed: 0, 0, 1, 2, 17, 28, 21, and 8. Use the formula for the mean: \( \text{Mean} = \frac{\text{Sum of all values}}{\text{Number of values}} \).
Step 2: Count the total number of planets listed (values provided). This will be the denominator in the mean calculation.
Step 3: For the median, arrange the numbers of moons in ascending order: 0, 0, 1, 2, 8, 17, 21, 28. The median is the middle value when the data set is ordered. If the number of values is odd, the median is the middle value. If the number of values is even, the median is the average of the two middle values.
Step 4: Identify the two middle values in the ordered list (since there are 8 values, an even number). Add these two middle values together and divide by 2 to calculate the median.
Step 5: Ensure all results are expressed with appropriate units (moons) for both the mean and the median.
