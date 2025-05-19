Using and Interpreting Concepts





Finding and Discussing the Mean, Median, and Mode In Exercises 17–34, find the mean, the median, and the mode of the data, if possible. If any measure cannot be found or does not represent the center of the data, explain why.





Judicial System The responses of a sample of 34 young adult United Kingdom males in custodial sentences who were asked what is affected by such sentences (Adapted from User Voice)

Mental health: 8

Trust: 3

Education: 8

Personal development: 5

Family: 3

Future opportunities: 3

Other: 4