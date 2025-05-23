Table of contents
3. Describing Data Numerically
Median
2:55 minutes
Problem 2.T.1a
Textbook Question
The overall averages of 12 students in a statistics class prior to taking the final exam are listed.
67 72 88 73 99 85 81 87 63 94 68 87
a. Find the mean, median, and mode of the data set. Which best represents the center of the data?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: To find the mean, calculate the sum of all the data points and divide by the total number of data points. Use the formula: , where is the sum of all values and is the number of values.
Step 2: To find the median, first arrange the data in ascending order: 63, 67, 68, 72, 73, 81, 85, 87, 87, 88, 94, 99. Since there are 12 data points (an even number), the median is the average of the 6th and 7th values in the ordered list. Use the formula: .
Step 3: To find the mode, identify the value(s) that appear most frequently in the data set. In this case, check the frequency of each value in the list: 63, 67, 68, 72, 73, 81, 85, 87, 87, 88, 94, 99.
Step 4: Compare the mean, median, and mode to determine which best represents the center of the data. Consider the distribution of the data (e.g., whether it is symmetric, skewed, or has outliers) to decide which measure of central tendency is most appropriate.
Step 5: Conclude which measure (mean, median, or mode) is the best representation of the center of the data based on the context and the characteristics of the data set.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Mean
The mean is the average of a data set, calculated by summing all the values and dividing by the number of values. It provides a central value that represents the overall data but can be influenced by extreme values (outliers). In the context of the given student scores, calculating the mean will give a quick overview of their performance.
Median
The median is the middle value of a data set when the numbers are arranged in ascending order. If there is an even number of observations, the median is the average of the two middle numbers. It is a robust measure of central tendency that is less affected by outliers, making it useful for understanding the typical performance of the students.
Mode
The mode is the value that appears most frequently in a data set. It can be particularly useful in identifying the most common score among the students. In cases where data is categorical or has repeated values, the mode can provide insights into trends that the mean and median may not reveal.
