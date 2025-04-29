Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Median
2:26 minutes
Problem 6.CRE.1b
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1 and 2, use the following wait times (minutes) at 10:00 AM for the Tower of Terror ride at Disney World (from Data Set 33 “Disney World Wait Times” in Appendix B).
35 35 20 50 95 75 45 50 30 35 30 30
b. Find the median.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Organize the data in ascending order. The given wait times are: 35, 35, 20, 50, 95, 75, 45, 50, 30, 35, 30, 30. Arrange these values in increasing order: 20, 30, 30, 30, 35, 35, 35, 45, 50, 50, 75, 95.
Step 2: Determine the total number of data points. Count the number of values in the dataset. In this case, there are 12 data points.
Step 3: Identify whether the number of data points is odd or even. Since there are 12 data points (an even number), the median will be the average of the two middle values.
Step 4: Locate the two middle values. For an even dataset, the two middle values are at positions n/2 and (n/2) + 1, where n is the total number of data points. Here, n = 12, so the middle values are at positions 12/2 = 6 and (12/2) + 1 = 7. The 6th and 7th values in the ordered dataset are 35 and 35.
Step 5: Calculate the median. The median is the average of the two middle values. Use the formula: Median = (Value at position 6 + Value at position 7) / 2. Substitute the values from Step 4 to find the median.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Median
The median is a measure of central tendency that represents the middle value in a data set when the numbers are arranged in ascending order. If there is an odd number of observations, the median is the middle number; if even, it is the average of the two middle numbers. It is particularly useful for understanding the distribution of data, especially when there are outliers that could skew the mean.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:26
Calculating the Median
Data Set Organization
Organizing a data set involves sorting the values in either ascending or descending order, which is essential for accurately calculating statistical measures like the median. This process helps to visualize the data and identify patterns or trends, making it easier to analyze the information effectively.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:39
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Descriptive Statistics
Descriptive statistics summarize and describe the main features of a data set, providing simple summaries about the sample and the measures. This includes measures of central tendency (like mean, median, and mode) and measures of variability (like range and standard deviation). Understanding these statistics is crucial for interpreting data and making informed decisions based on the analysis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:53
Parameters vs. Statistics
Watch next
Master Calculating the Median with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning