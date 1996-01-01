In a frequency distribution for a numerical variable, intervals are:
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Given the following partial relative frequency distribution for a set of data: Category A: , Category B: , Category C: . What is the relative frequency for Category D if these are the only categories?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the sum of all relative frequencies for all categories must equal 1, since they represent the complete distribution of the data.
Add the given relative frequencies for Categories A, B, and C: \$0.25 + 0.40 + 0.20$.
Calculate the total relative frequency accounted for by these three categories.
Subtract this total from 1 to find the relative frequency for Category D: \$1 - (0.25 + 0.40 + 0.20)$.
The result from this subtraction gives the relative frequency for Category D, completing the distribution.
Watch next
Master Intro to Frequency Distributions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
4
views
Multiple Choice
In a frequency distribution, the width of each interval is generally the same for each interval. What is this property called?
7
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes a frequency distribution that is skewed to the right?
1
views
Multiple Choice
If a frequency table of grades has classes, what does this mean about the data?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Given the following frequency distribution for exam scores: : students, : students, : students, : students, which of the following represents the correct cumulative frequency for the class interval ?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Use the frequency distribution below to find the class width and class midpoints.
1012
views
44
rank
Frequency Distributions practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations