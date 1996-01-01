In the context of frequency distributions, what is the main difference between class limits and class boundaries?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the difference between a and an in ?
A
A uses bars to represent frequencies, while an uses dots to represent individual data values.
B
A is used for qualitative data, while an is used for quantitative data.
C
A displays the frequencies of class intervals using line segments connected at class midpoints, while an displays cumulative frequencies using points plotted at upper class boundaries.
D
A shows cumulative relative frequencies, while an shows only raw frequencies.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a frequency polygon is. A frequency polygon is a graphical representation of the distribution of a dataset. It is created by plotting points at the midpoints of each class interval on the x-axis and their corresponding frequencies on the y-axis, then connecting these points with straight line segments.
Step 2: Understand what an ogive is. An ogive is a graph that represents cumulative frequencies. It is constructed by plotting points at the upper class boundaries on the x-axis and the cumulative frequencies on the y-axis, then connecting these points with line segments.
Step 3: Compare the two graphs based on what they represent. A frequency polygon shows the frequency of each class interval individually, while an ogive shows the accumulation of frequencies up to a certain class boundary.
Step 4: Note the key differences in plotting. Frequency polygons use class midpoints for the x-axis values and plot frequencies, whereas ogives use upper class boundaries for the x-axis values and plot cumulative frequencies.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct description is that a frequency polygon displays frequencies of class intervals connected at class midpoints, and an ogive displays cumulative frequencies plotted at upper class boundaries.
Watch next
Master Intro to Frequency Distributions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
4
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes a frequency distribution for qualitative data?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about frequency tables and frequency distributions is correct?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a primary benefit of representing data sets using frequency distributions?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Why is it generally recommended that the number of classes in a frequency distribution be between and ?
4
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a primary benefit of using graphs of frequency distributions in statistics?
3
views
Frequency Distributions practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations