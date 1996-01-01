In a distribution, the frequency of a class is replaced with a proportion or percent.
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions
Multiple Choice
In a frequency distribution for a numerical variable, intervals are:
A
Categories based on qualitative characteristics
B
Ranges of values that group the data into classes
C
Individual data points listed in order
D
The total number of observations in the dataset
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a frequency distribution: it is a way to organize data by grouping values into intervals or classes and then counting how many data points fall into each group.
Recognize that intervals in a frequency distribution refer to the ranges of values that define each class or group, not categories based on qualitative characteristics or individual data points.
Recall that qualitative characteristics relate to categorical data, which is different from numerical data that uses intervals to group values.
Note that individual data points listed in order describe an ordered list or raw data, not intervals in a frequency distribution.
Conclude that intervals in a frequency distribution are best described as ranges of values that group the data into classes.
