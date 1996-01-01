Why is it generally recommended that the number of classes in a frequency distribution be between and ?
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions
Multiple Choice
In the context of frequency distributions, what is the main difference between class limits and class boundaries?
A
Class limits are used to calculate the , while class boundaries are used to calculate the .
B
Class limits are the smallest and largest data values that can belong to a class, while class boundaries are the values that separate classes without gaps.
C
Class limits are always decimal values, whereas class boundaries are always whole numbers.
D
Class limits and class boundaries are interchangeable terms that mean the same thing.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that in frequency distributions, data is grouped into classes to organize and summarize the data effectively.
Recognize that class limits define the smallest and largest data values that can be included in a particular class. These are the actual values that mark the range of each class.
Know that class boundaries are the values that separate one class from the next without any gaps or overlaps. They are typically found by averaging the upper limit of one class and the lower limit of the next class.
Note that class boundaries help to avoid gaps between classes by providing continuous intervals, which is important for accurate graphical representations like histograms.
Conclude that the main difference is that class limits specify the range of data within a class, while class boundaries define the precise dividing points between classes to ensure continuity.
Frequency Distributions practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations