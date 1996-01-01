Given a frequency distribution with most data values clustered to the left and a long tail extending to the right, what is the shape of the distribution shown?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions
Multiple Choice
Given a frequency distribution that is and , what is the shape of the distribution shown?
A
Skewed right distribution
B
Bimodal distribution
C
Uniform distribution
D
distribution
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms: A 'frequency distribution' shows how often each value occurs in a data set. The shape of this distribution can tell us about the nature of the data.
Recognize that a 'symmetric and bell-shaped' distribution means the data is evenly distributed around a central point, with frequencies tapering off equally on both sides.
Recall that a 'skewed right distribution' is asymmetric with a longer tail on the right side, which does not match the description of symmetric and bell-shaped.
Know that a 'bimodal distribution' has two distinct peaks, which contradicts the single peak implied by 'bell-shaped'.
Understand that a 'uniform distribution' has all values occurring with roughly equal frequency, which is not bell-shaped or symmetric in the sense described here. Therefore, the shape described corresponds to a 'Normal distribution', which is symmetric and bell-shaped.
