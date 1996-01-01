In a relative frequency distribution, what does each represent?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a primary benefit of representing data sets using ?
A
They increase the amount of raw data available for analysis.
B
They make it easier to identify patterns and trends in the data.
C
They eliminate all outliers from the .
D
They guarantee that the data is .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what a frequency distribution is: it is a way to organize raw data by grouping values into classes or categories and showing how often each value or group occurs.
Recognize that frequency distributions summarize large data sets, making the data more manageable and easier to interpret.
Consider the options given and evaluate them based on the purpose of frequency distributions:
- Frequency distributions do not increase the amount of raw data; they organize existing data.
- They do not eliminate outliers or guarantee any specific distribution shape like normality.
- Their main benefit is that they help reveal patterns and trends by showing the frequency of data points in each category.
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations