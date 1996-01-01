Which of the following best describes the difference between and in a frequency distribution?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a characteristic of a frequency table?
A
It shows the and of the data set.
B
It is used exclusively for qualitative data.
C
It displays the number of observations that fall into each category or class interval.
D
It only lists the raw data values without any grouping.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what a frequency table is: it is a way to organize data by showing how often each value or category occurs in the data set.
Recognize that a frequency table groups data into categories or class intervals and counts the number of observations in each group.
Note that a frequency table does not calculate or display summary statistics like the mean or standard deviation; those are separate analyses.
Remember that frequency tables can be used for both qualitative (categorical) and quantitative data, so they are not exclusive to qualitative data.
Conclude that the key characteristic of a frequency table is that it displays the number of observations that fall into each category or class interval.
