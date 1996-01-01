Which of the following is a primary benefit of using graphs of frequency distributions in statistics?
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions
Given a frequency distribution with most data values clustered to the left and a long tail extending to the right, what is the shape of the distribution shown?
Negatively skewed ()
Symmetrical
Uniform
Positively skewed ()
Understand the concept of skewness in a distribution: skewness describes the asymmetry of the data around the mean.
Identify the direction of the tail in the distribution: if the tail extends to the right (towards higher values), the distribution is said to be positively skewed (right-skewed).
Recognize that when most data values are clustered to the left with a long tail to the right, it indicates a positive skewness.
Recall that a negatively skewed (left-skewed) distribution has a long tail extending to the left, opposite to what is described here.
Conclude that the shape of the distribution described is positively skewed (right-skewed) because of the clustering on the left and the long tail on the right.
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations