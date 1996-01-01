Which of the following statements about frequency tables and frequency distributions is correct?
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions
Multiple Choice
Why is it generally recommended that the number of classes in a frequency distribution be between and ?
A
Because too few classes can oversimplify the data, while too many classes can make the distribution difficult to interpret.
B
Because using fewer than classes is required for all types of data.
C
Because having more than classes always results in a perfectly normal distribution.
D
Because the number of classes must always equal the number of data points.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a frequency distribution groups data into classes or intervals to summarize and visualize the data effectively.
Recognize that having too few classes (less than 5) can oversimplify the data, causing loss of important details and hiding variability.
Know that having too many classes (more than 20) can make the distribution overly complex, leading to difficulty in identifying patterns or trends.
Realize that the recommended range of 5 to 20 classes strikes a balance between simplicity and detail, making the data easier to interpret and analyze.
Conclude that this recommendation helps in creating meaningful and readable frequency distributions without distorting the underlying data.
