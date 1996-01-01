In a relative frequency distribution, what does each represent?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes a frequency distribution for qualitative data?
A
A table that lists all possible numerical values and their corresponding frequencies
B
A table that shows the and for each group
C
A summary table that shows the number of observations for each category of a qualitative variable
D
A graph that displays the of a
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that qualitative data refers to categorical data, which represents categories or groups rather than numerical values.
Recall that a frequency distribution for qualitative data summarizes how many observations fall into each category.
Recognize that such a frequency distribution is typically presented as a table listing each category alongside the count (frequency) of observations in that category.
Note that options involving numerical values, means, standard deviations, or cumulative frequencies relate to quantitative data, not qualitative data.
Conclude that the best description of a frequency distribution for qualitative data is a summary table showing the number of observations for each category of a qualitative variable.
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations