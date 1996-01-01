In a frequency distribution for a numerical variable, intervals are:
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
If a frequency table of grades has classes, what does this mean about the data?
Watch next
Master Intro to Frequency Distributions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
In a frequency distribution, the width of each interval is generally the same for each interval. What is this property called?
Which of the following best describes a frequency distribution that is skewed to the right?
Given the following partial relative frequency distribution for a set of data: Category A: , Category B: , Category C: . What is the relative frequency for Category D if these are the only categories?
Given the following frequency distribution for exam scores: : students, : students, : students, : students, which of the following represents the correct cumulative frequency for the class interval ?
Use the frequency distribution below to find the class width and class midpoints.
The following data set shows the number of overtime hours that 12 employees worked in a month. Construct a frequency distribution, using a lower class limit of 3 and a class width of 4.
Frequency Distributions practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations