Which of the following is a characteristic of a frequency table?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a primary benefit of using graphs of frequency distributions in statistics?
A
They are only useful for qualitative data, not quantitative data.
B
They make it easier to visualize patterns and trends in the data.
C
They eliminate the need for any numerical calculations.
D
They guarantee that all data values are equally represented.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a frequency distribution graph: it is a visual representation that shows how often each value or range of values occurs in a dataset.
Recognize that graphs of frequency distributions help in identifying patterns such as clusters, gaps, peaks, and trends within the data, making it easier to interpret the overall distribution.
Note that these graphs can be used for both qualitative (categorical) and quantitative (numerical) data, so the statement that they are only useful for qualitative data is incorrect.
Understand that while graphs aid visualization, they do not eliminate the need for numerical calculations such as measures of central tendency or variability.
Realize that frequency distribution graphs do not guarantee equal representation of all data values; they simply display the frequency of each value or category as it occurs in the data.
