Blood Type A phlebotomist draws the blood of a random sample of 50 patients and determines their blood types as shown:
f. Contact a local hospital and ask them the percentage of the population that is blood type O. Why might the results differ?
Master Intro to Frequency Distributions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Blood Type A phlebotomist draws the blood of a random sample of 50 patients and determines their blood types as shown:
f. Contact a local hospital and ask them the percentage of the population that is blood type O. Why might the results differ?
True or False: Suppose the first class of a frequency distribution is 0–9.9 and the second class is 10–19.9. Then, the class width is 9.9.
Which of the following statements is true regarding relative frequency distributions?