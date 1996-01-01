Which of the following statements is true regarding relative frequency distributions?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions
Multiple Choice
In a relative frequency distribution, what does each represent?
A
The absolute number of observations in each class
B
The proportion of the total number of observations that falls within each class (, where is the frequency in the class and is the total number of observations)
C
The difference between the highest and lowest values in each class
D
The cumulative sum of frequencies up to each class
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a relative frequency distribution shows how the total number of observations is divided among different classes or categories.
Recall that the relative frequency for a class is calculated by dividing the frequency (the count of observations) in that class by the total number of observations.
Express this mathematically as: \(\text{Relative Frequency} = \frac{\text{Frequency of the class}}{\text{Total number of observations}}\).
Interpret the relative frequency as the proportion or fraction of the entire dataset that falls within a particular class, which helps compare the sizes of different classes relative to the whole.
Note that relative frequency is not the absolute count, the range of values, or the cumulative frequency, but specifically the proportion of observations in each class.
