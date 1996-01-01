Given a frequency distribution of response times grouped into intervals, which interval accounts for the lowest percentage of response times?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a primary benefit of representing data sets using frequency distributions?
A
They guarantee that the data is normally distributed.
B
They make it easier to identify patterns and trends in the data.
C
They increase the amount of raw data that needs to be analyzed.
D
They eliminate all outliers from the data set.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what a frequency distribution is: it is a way to organize raw data by grouping values into classes or intervals and showing how many data points fall into each class.
Recognize that frequency distributions help summarize large data sets, making the data more manageable and easier to interpret.
Consider the options given and evaluate their validity in the context of frequency distributions. For example, frequency distributions do not guarantee normality, nor do they eliminate outliers or increase raw data.
Focus on the key benefit of frequency distributions: they help reveal patterns, trends, and the overall shape of the data by showing how data points are distributed across different intervals.
Conclude that the primary benefit is that frequency distributions make it easier to identify patterns and trends in the data, which aids in understanding and analyzing the data set effectively.
