Given a frequency distribution that is and , what is the shape of the distribution shown?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes what a frequency distribution lists?
A
The and of the data
B
The of all data values
C
Only the and values in a data set
D
All possible values of a variable and the number of times each value occurs
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a frequency distribution is a way to organize data to show how often each value occurs in a data set.
Recognize that it lists all possible values of the variable being studied, not just summary statistics like the mean or standard deviation.
Know that for each value, the frequency distribution records the number of times that value appears, which helps in understanding the data's distribution.
Note that it does not focus on just the highest or lowest values, nor does it sum all data values; instead, it provides a count for each distinct value.
Therefore, the best description of a frequency distribution is that it lists all possible values of a variable and the number of times each value occurs.
