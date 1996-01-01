Environment
a. After collecting the average (mean) global temperatures for each of the most recent 100 years, we want to construct the graph that is most appropriate for these data. Which graph is best?
It’s Like Time to Do This Exercise In a Marist survey of adults, these are the words or phrases that subjects find most annoying in conversation (along with their frequencies of response): like (127); just sayin’ (81); you know (104); whatever (219); obviously (35). Construct a pie chart. Identify one disadvantage of a pie chart.
Whatever Use the same data from Exercise 7 to construct a Pareto chart. Which graph does a better job of illustrating the data: Pareto chart or pie chart?
Correlation Between Magnitudes and Depths Using the paired magnitude/depth data, construct the graph that is helpful in determining whether there is a correlation between earthquake magnitudes and depths. Based on the result, does there appear to be a correlation?
Heights of Presidents Theories have been developed about the heights of winning candidates for the U.S. presidency and the heights of candidates who were runners up. Listed below are heights (cm) from recent presidential elections. Construct a graph suitable for exploring an association between heights of presidents and the heights of the presidential candidates who were runners-up. What does the graph suggest about that association?
Win 4 Lottery Shown below is a histogram of digits selected in California’s Win 4 lottery. Each drawing involves the random selection (with replacement) of four digits between 0 and 9 inclusive.
b. Does the display depict a normal distribution? Why or why not? What should be the shape of the histogram?
Are Nuclear Plants Safe? Using the survey results from Exercise 2 and ignoring those respondents with no opinion, is the following graph somehow misleading? If so, how?
You are a member of your local apartment association. The association represents rental housing owners and managers who operate residential rental property throughout the greater metropolitan area. Recently, the association has received several complaints from tenants in a particular area of the city who feel that their monthly rental fees are much higher compared to other parts of the city.
You want to investigate the rental fees. You gather the data shown in the table at the right. Area A represents the area of the city where tenants are unhappy about their monthly rents. The data represent the monthly rents paid by a random sample of tenants in Area A and three other areas of similar size. Assume all the apartments represented are approximately the same size with the same amenities.
a. What type of graph would you choose to display the data? Explain your reasoning.
The data in the next column shows birth rate and per capita income (in thousands of 2012 dollars) from 2005 through 2017. Draw a time-series plot for both birth rate and per capita income. Comment on any trends.
Is there such a thing as the correct choice for a class width? Is there such a thing as a poor choice for a class width? Explain your reasoning.
The U.S. Strategic Oil Reserve is a government-owned stockpile of crude oil. It was established after the oil embargo in the mid-1970s and is meant to serve as a national defense fuel reserve, as well as to offset reductions in commercial oil supplies that would threaten the U.S. economy. The graphic depicts oil reserves in 1977 and 2018.
b. The United States imported approximately 10.14 million barrels of oil per day in 2018. At that rate, assuming no change in U.S. oil production, how long would the U.S. strategic oil reserve last if no oil were imported?
Energy Need during Pregnancy The total energy need during pregnancy is normally distributed, with mean μ = 2600 kcal/day and standard deviation σ = 50 kcal/day.
Source: American Dietetic Association.
a. Is total energy need during pregnancy qualitative or quantitative?
Gas Hike The average per gallon price for regular unleaded gasoline in the United States rose from \$1.46 in 2001 to \$2.77 in 2018.
Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration
a. Construct a graphic that is not misleading to depict this situation.
b. Construct a misleading graphic that makes it appear the average price roughly quadrupled between 2001 and 2018.
Ideal Family Size The following USA Today–type graphic illustrates the ideal family size (total children) based on a survey of adult Americans.
a. What type of graphic is being displayed?
b. Describe any problems with the graphic.
c. Construct a graphic that is not misleading and makes the data stand out.