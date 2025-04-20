Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Problem 14.CRE.4
Textbook Question
Are Nuclear Plants Safe? Using the survey results from Exercise 2 and ignoring those respondents with no opinion, is the following graph somehow misleading? If so, how?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Observe the graph carefully. The graph compares the percentages of respondents who believe nuclear plants are 'Safe' versus 'Not safe'. The y-axis ranges from 45% to 50%, which is a very narrow range.
Step 2: Identify the potential issue with the graph. The narrow range of the y-axis exaggerates the difference between the two bars, making the 'Not safe' category appear significantly larger than the 'Safe' category, even though the actual difference is small.
Step 3: Understand how this can be misleading. By truncating the y-axis and not starting it at 0%, the visual representation distorts the perception of the data, leading viewers to believe there is a larger disparity between the two categories than there actually is.
Step 4: Consider how the graph could be improved. To avoid misleading representation, the y-axis should start at 0%, providing a more accurate visual comparison of the percentages.
Step 5: Reflect on the importance of ethical graph design. Misleading graphs can influence opinions and decisions, so it is crucial to present data in a way that accurately reflects the true differences without exaggeration.
